The Franklin County Health Department reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 729 since the pandemic began.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,398 new cases statewide at a press conference Wednesday, but those included backlogged cases from Fayette County.
Wednesday's total of new cases was 926, and the backlogged cases numbered 1,472.
"Even without the backlogged cases, we're on pace, unfortunately, to have another record week for the most cases we have had," Beshear said.
"We have always reported statewide cases when we receive them," he added. "It's the only way we can do it because otherwise we're going to go back and edit numerous reports, but we are providing transparency in how many of these are truly today, and how many of them are getting Lexington up to speed."
Beshear reported five new deaths Wednesday. A total of 1,223 Kentuckians have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March, state officials say.
There are 672 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19, and 161 are in the ICU.
The state's testing positivity rate is 4.21%.
