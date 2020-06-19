Franklin Co. COVID cases racial breakdown

The Franklin County Health Department announced three new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county's total to 116 cases since the pandemic began.

The three new cases are residents of long-term care facilities.

Gov. Andy Beshear listed a 95-year-old Franklin County man among new COVID-related deaths on Friday.

Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, said the county had no new deaths Friday. The one Beshear noted Friday was one the health department announced previously.

Franklin County has had four COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the 116 cases in the county, 49 are active and 63 people have recovered. 

The county has had 10 people hospitalized for COVID-19 since the outbreak began, with two people in the ICU. Six are currently hospitalized.

Of the county's 116 cases, 40 have been long-term care residents and 19 have been long-term care staff members.

The racial breakdown of cases is 67% white, 12% African-American, 2% Hispanic, 3% multiracial and 17% unknown.

FCHD is currently monitoring or has monitored a total of 175 contacts by COVID victims, and the county's contacts have spread across eight counties.

"With 40 of our cases being LTC residents, that has made our contacts of positive cases not as large as it could be since that is such a secluded population during the pandemic," Parker said.

Parker said on average, COVID-19 victims in Franklin County have three direct contacts.

