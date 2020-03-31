Capitol lit
The Capitol dome is lit in green Saturday night. Gov. Andy Beshear announced two COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday and seven on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 18. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The Franklin County Health Department received confirmation of a fifth case of COVID-19 in Frankfort on Tuesday.

Brittany Parker, deputy director of FCHD, said the patient is a 19-year-old man and is self-isolating at home.

Kentucky saw the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths in one day Tuesday with 114 new confirmed cases and seven deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily press conference.

The statewide total of confirmed cases was 591 as of Tuesday afternoon, and 18 people had died due to complications from the highly contagious respiratory virus.

Roughly 64 people, or 11% of confirmed cases, have recovered from COVID-19, Beshear said. 

“That’s why we’re working so hard to reduce our contacts,” Beshear said about Tuesday’s tough news while encouraging Kentuckians to continue to practice social distancing and reduce their contacts with other people by 75% or more.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack reiterated that although Kentucky isn’t seeing as many cases or deaths as other states, that doesn’t mean the situation is not serious.

Stack used New York City as an example of where COVID-19 is having a devastating impact.

Stack said if you would have asked him or anyone in public health or health care if they would have believed patients would have to be placed on ventilators in field hospitals in Central Park in New York City, it would have been “inconceivable,” but it is happening now.

“Folks, it’s not a game,” Stack said. “It’s for real.”

Stack said he’s proud of Kentucky’s early and fast response to the crisis and believes it will help prevent the spread of the virus as long as everyone does their part.

Beshear announced two new measures on Tuesday.

While child care centers are closed to many Kentuckians, first responders and health care workers have access to child care during the crisis to ensure they can go to work. Now, grocery store workers will have access to child care like first responders and health  care workers, Beshear said.

To help relieve the burden on police departments, sheriff’s offices, fire departments and EMS, Beshear announced he’s signed an executive order that will allow these departments to rehire retired first responders without worry that it will hurt someone’s retirement benefits.

Beshear also continued to urge Kentuckians to only leave the house to go to work if they absolutely cannot work from home and to go to the store. If the store is crowded, however, Beshear asks that you wait and do not go inside until it is not crowded and you can keep 6 feet away from others at all times.

