The Franklin County Health Department received confirmation of a fifth case of COVID-19 in Frankfort on Tuesday.
Brittany Parker, deputy director of FCHD, said the patient is a 19-year-old man and is self-isolating at home.
Kentucky saw the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths in one day Tuesday with 114 new confirmed cases and seven deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily press conference.
The statewide total of confirmed cases was 591 as of Tuesday afternoon, and 18 people had died due to complications from the highly contagious respiratory virus.
Roughly 64 people, or 11% of confirmed cases, have recovered from COVID-19, Beshear said.
“That’s why we’re working so hard to reduce our contacts,” Beshear said about Tuesday’s tough news while encouraging Kentuckians to continue to practice social distancing and reduce their contacts with other people by 75% or more.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack reiterated that although Kentucky isn’t seeing as many cases or deaths as other states, that doesn’t mean the situation is not serious.
Stack used New York City as an example of where COVID-19 is having a devastating impact.
Stack said if you would have asked him or anyone in public health or health care if they would have believed patients would have to be placed on ventilators in field hospitals in Central Park in New York City, it would have been “inconceivable,” but it is happening now.
“Folks, it’s not a game,” Stack said. “It’s for real.”
Stack said he’s proud of Kentucky’s early and fast response to the crisis and believes it will help prevent the spread of the virus as long as everyone does their part.
Beshear announced two new measures on Tuesday.
While child care centers are closed to many Kentuckians, first responders and health care workers have access to child care during the crisis to ensure they can go to work. Now, grocery store workers will have access to child care like first responders and health care workers, Beshear said.
To help relieve the burden on police departments, sheriff’s offices, fire departments and EMS, Beshear announced he’s signed an executive order that will allow these departments to rehire retired first responders without worry that it will hurt someone’s retirement benefits.
Beshear also continued to urge Kentuckians to only leave the house to go to work if they absolutely cannot work from home and to go to the store. If the store is crowded, however, Beshear asks that you wait and do not go inside until it is not crowded and you can keep 6 feet away from others at all times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.