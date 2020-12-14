Although Frankfort has yet to receive a shipment of coronavirus vaccine, the Franklin County Health Department has a plan on how it will be distributed in the coming weeks.
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s vaccine and the first Kentucky doses were given to health care workers in Louisville on Monday. Later this week the FDA is expected to OK the Moderna vaccine.
“We are hoping to get the Moderna vaccine that doesn’t have to be frozen, it can just stay at room temperature, in very late December or early January,” Judy Mattingly, director at the health department, said during Monday’s weekly COVID-19 update by city and county leaders.
The vaccines will be distributed a tier system. Those in Tier 1A, which includes first responders, police officers, firefighters and frontline workers who come in contact with community members on a daily basis, will be among the first to receive the vaccine, as will those who work in health care, doctor’s or dentist offices and long-term care and treatment facilities.
“We do expect shipments to keep coming after we get that first one,” Mattingly said.
After people in Tier 1A are vaccinated, the health department will begin offering drive-thru vaccination events for those in Tier 1B: people who are 65 and older and those with preexisting health conditions that put them at a significantly higher risk if they contract COVID-19.
“I don’t think anyone wants to be that person who gets COVID right before the vaccine is available, so we need to stay diligent,” she added.
Tier 2 includes teachers and school staff, those who work in high-risk settings, people in homeless shelters, group homes or recovery, those in prison or similar facilities, and older adults not included in Tier 1.
Those in Tier 3 include young adults and workers in industries with an increased risk of exposure. Tier 4 is for everyone not included in the other tiers.
The health department director also explained the FDA has only approved the vaccine for those 16 and older. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is administered 21 days after the first. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine is given 28 days after the initial dose.
The vaccine is also recommended for those who have previously tested positive for the coronavirus.
"You can get COVID again after three months," Mattingly explained. "We look forward to being able to vaccinate everybody."
After receiving the first dose of the vaccine, patients will receive a card with the date of their initial dose and the date of the second dose, as proof of vaccination. However, Mattingly also stressed the importance of continued safe practices such as wearing face masks and social distancing.
She is concerned about the rising number of local COVID-19 cases. A total of 304 new cases have been confirmed already this month.
Hospitalizations and patients in the intensive care unit are also increasing. According to the latest health department numbers, 16 Franklin County residents are hospitalized with the virus and seven are in ICU. There have also been 23 COVID-related deaths locally since the start of the pandemic, health officials say.
Mattingly stressed that the health department hopes to see the number of deaths drop quickly once community vaccinations start.
“We’ve endured so much and the vaccines give us hope,” added Judge-Executive Huston Wells, who noted that the county will donate $25,000 of federal CARES Act funding to the Capital City Activity Center’s meal delivery program.
Wells said last month the fiscal court previously OK’d a $25,000 donation to the Resource Office for Social Ministry (ROSM) to help residents pay their utility bills. He also said Monday that on Friday county leaders plan to approve an additional $50,000 to ROSM to help community members with their rent.
“We see there’s a big need for this and we want to help,” Wells said.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May reminded residents to avoid air travel and large, unmasked, indoor social gatherings over the holidays.
“We know the vaccine is coming and next holiday season will be better,” he said.
FCHD will hold its last testing event of the year from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration is required and ends at 8 p.m. Monday. Mattingly said about 50 slots are still open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.