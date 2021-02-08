The Franklin County Health Department will have its largest one-week number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to administer this week, thanks to a donation from Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Debbie Bell, health education coordinator for the department, said it will have about 715 doses of vaccine it intends to administer this week.
“That’s really such a blessing to be able to do that,” she said Monday during a weekly COVID-19 update by community leaders. “That is possible with 200 doses we’re receiving from the state. Allocations come out from them on a weekly basis, but we are very grateful for our partnership with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
“They are able to provide us with doses that they had extra of once they’d vaccinated their team and their staff, so we’re receiving 515 (doses) of this life-saving vaccine from our local partners at the hospital. We definitely just want to extend our sincere thanks for this opportunity for us to be able to share.”
Bell said this week second doses will be given to those in Tier 1A, which includes first responders and health care workers, and those in "community supported living," such as Stewart Home and School and Everyday Matters, will also receive second doses.
FCHD will also be moving into the next tier of vaccine distribution.
“We have the ability to be in that 1B tier, so we’re going to be vaccinating those in the (age) 70-plus category,” Bell said, “and we’re hoping to be able to knock out a huge chunk of those names we’ve been receiving on our 70-plus interest list with these vaccines.
“What I can tell you, if we have you scheduled for this week, and you are in the 70-plus category, we have already reached out to you and have set that up. If you have not heard from us, don’t fear, we do hope to get to many more in the coming weeks.”
Bell said those 70 and older who have not registered for a vaccine with the health department are encouraged to do so by going the website fchd.org and clicking on the 70-plus tab.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked about testing for COVID now that vaccinations have begun.
“At least through the Franklin County Health Department, we have somewhat shifted our focus from testing to vaccine administration,” Bell said. “However, we are still very much encouraging those that may have been exposed to COVID or are experiencing some of those symptoms to definitely seek out those tests.”
She said COVID testing is available at First Care, Urgent Care and Kroger Little Clinics in Frankfort.
The health department reported Franklin County has had 3,401 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March and that there are 136 active cases, including 107 in the general population, 28 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and one in a long-term care facility.
Fourteen Franklin Countians are hospitalized with COVID-19 including one patient being treated in the intensive care unit.
The Franklin County Health Department also reported one more death, bringing the total number of residents who have died while positive for the coronavirus to 39. FCHD data shows that 3,226 have recovered.
For the first time in 2021, the county’s incidence rate — the average daily new case count over the past seven days — dropped below 25 with 23.3. Franklin County is now in the orange zone. Red zone counties are those with incidence rates higher than 25.
“It is still active, it is a very real virus, and we are still working diligently to combat COVID 19 through our efforts of wearing our masks, washing our hands, maintaining that social distance,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.