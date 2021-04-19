040921.COVID graphic.jpg

A recent state audit found three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Franklin County, bringing the total number of deaths to 60.

The Franklin County Health Department also added nine additional coronavirus cases to the total number.

“All nine of them are from 2020 and not currently active,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal on Monday. “We expect to see more of this as our team finds these cases that are in the system but have not been reported to us directly, which is a law in Kentucky.”

There are 37 active COVID cases in the county, including 28 in the general population and nine in schools.

Since the global health pandemic began 13 months ago, 3,817 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,720 have recovered from the virus.

“We still await the ruling on (the) Johnson & Johnson (vaccine) this week and currently do not have any vaccination events planned this week,” Parker said.

In all, FCHD has administered 11,591 vaccine doses — including 4,759 first doses, 4,477 second doses and 2,355 Johnson & Johnson single-doses.

