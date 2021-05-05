Franklin County Health Department staff used 12 of the 100 COVID-19 vaccine doses Wednesday at the first of five walk-up clinics scheduled this month.

“We hope to use all 100 at Buffalo Trace on Friday from 2-4 p.m.,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said of the next planned event.

The health department has administered a total of 11,773 coronavirus vaccinations — 4,788 first doses, 4,614 second doses and 2,371 Johnson & Johnson single-doses vaccines.

Vaccine clinics

Other walk-up clinics are May 16 at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., 1-3 p.m., and May 19 at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 224 Steele St., 9-11 a.m., and at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St., 4-6 p.m.

No appointment or preregistration is required.

Franklin County still ranks second among the state’s 120 counties for highest percentage of the population having received at least one vaccination with 53.74%, according to state data.

FCHD announced that 26 COVID-19 cases are active — 16 in the community and 10 in schools.

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, 3,905 Franklin Countians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and 3,818 have recovered. Sixty-one have died from COVID complications.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription