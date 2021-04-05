FCHD

Some 128 people in Franklin County tested positive for COVID-19 during March, according to figures provided by Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker.

That number is a significant decline from the virus' peak of 1,171 cases in January.

"We do appear to be in a decline, but we still need to be vigilant in all of our public health measures — stay home when we are sick, wash our hands a lot, wear our face coverings out in public and practice social distancing," Parker wrote.

Since local numbers were last reported on Thursday, only 10 new COVID-19 cases in Franklin County have been identified. Twenty-four cases are active in the county, including seven that are school-related. Fifty-six people have died from COVID-19 in Franklin County.

Parker said that vaccinations "will be out in full swing Wednesday and Friday" with the FCHD hosting events to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said the department has thus far received two batches of 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, with the most recent shipment arriving on Monday.

Mattingly said that time slots are still available for Wednesday and Friday; appointments can be made at www.fchd.org/FCJJ 

