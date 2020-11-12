Franklin County went into the red zone Thursday with a number of 30 on the state’s current incidence rate map.
The number is the average daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. Any number greater than 25 puts a county into the red zone.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the county at 1,066 cases since the pandemic began in March.
Of those 1,066 cases, 905 people have recovered. There are currently 120 active cases in the community, 20 active in schools (K-12, college and staff) and five in long-term care facilities.
“As noted on the kycovid19.ky.gov (website), Franklin County today is in the red zone,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “We encourage everyone to look at the red zone recommendations provided while we combat the surge we are currently experiencing in Franklin County and across the state.”
• Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.
• Non-critical government offices to operate virtually.
• Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup.
• Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.
• Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
• Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
• Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home.
• Reduce overall activity and contacts and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,342 new COVID cases Thursday, the third-highest number of cases in a single day. That brings the state’s total to 129,680 since the pandemic began.
There are currently 1,311 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, with 299 in the ICU and 163 on ventilators.
An additional 18 deaths were reported Thursday for a total of 1,622.
The state’s testing positivity rate is 8.29%, and 94 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in the red zone.
