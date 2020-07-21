Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County have passed 200.
The Franklin County Health Department said in a release Tuesday that the county now has 201 cases with 13 confirmed Monday and two confirmed Tuesday.
Some of the cases Monday came in late.
Of the 201 cases, 44 are active, and 10 of those 44 are long-term care residents.
Some 151 people in Franklin County who have recovered from the virus, and six have died.
Currently, the county has eight COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized and two in ICU.
The FCHD said it is still seeing several travel-related cases and contacts of cases that have become positive.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state's second-highest single-day total of confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 674 new cases.
There are currently 532 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, and 136 are in ICU beds.
The state has confirmed 24,060 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 24,060 tests given, and Kentucky's positivity rate, which is a seven-day rolling average, is 4.37%.
Beshear also announced three new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 674.
