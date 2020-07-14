Franklin County is one of 18 central Kentucky governments to be granted reimbursements from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear, in collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), made the announcement Tuesday. A total of $16,555,146 in reimbursements will be made.
Franklin County will use $794,683 for test site expenses, personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies, payroll for firefighters, telework supplies, county jail disinfecting measures and plumbing repair in a temporary homeless shelter.
“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”
Anderson County will use $233,777 for PPE and payroll expenses for employees who dedicated significant time to combatting COVID-19.
“Anderson County is so appreciative of the funding provided for COVID-19 relief,” said Anderson County Judge-Executive Orbrey Gritton. “These funds will allow us to receive funding back for covered expenses and will greatly help balance our budget.”
Scott County will use $971,610 in reimbursements for PPE costs and payroll for police officers, firefighters and EMS workers.
The City of Georgetown will use $83,333 for PPE and sanitizing supplies.
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said the reimbursements are essential for local governments.
“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” Keene said. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”
Fourteen others have received preliminary approval, meaning they will receive reimbursements once final documentation is submitted to DLG.
Henry County has preliminary approval for $145,096 for payroll expenses and cleaning supplies.
Shelby County has preliminary approval for $1,183,967 for the sheriff’s department payroll.
The City of Shelbyville has preliminary approval for $1,168,192 for payroll expenses.
Since the application was released in May, DLG has received approximately 140 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted. In addition, 67 applications have already been approved totaling $32,018,551.
