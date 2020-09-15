Editor's note: This story was updated at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 15 to clarify the number of school-associated cases and the districts involved.

The Franklin County Health Department announced one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

That gives the county a total of 570 cases since the pandemic began in March. Of those cases, the FCHD reported 40 are active in the community and there are 37 active cases associated with schools.

Out of the health department's 37 active school-associated cases, 27 are Kentucky State students and two are KSU staff members.

On the state website kycovid19.ky.gov, it lists Kentucky State with 45 active cases among students and four students recovered.

"Please know that numbers in these reports and the state website will almost never match exactly, mostly due to timing and who received the positive report first (university, local health department or state health department)," FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said, "and sometimes it is determined that a case actually resides in another county."

Mattingly said the remaining active (and out of FCHD's 64 ever) school-associated cases are either students or staff from the following districts who reside in Franklin County (cases are counted in their county of residence):
University of Kentucky, Western Kentucky University, Franklin County Schools,
Frankfort Christian Academy, Fayette County and Henry County.

A total of 479 Franklin County residents have recovered from the virus, and the number of local deaths attributed to the virus remains at 14.

Of the active cases in the county, one patient is currently hospitalized and in the ICU.

At his press conference Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced he was extending by an hour the curfew for restaurants and bars.

Last call will move from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., and businesses need to be closed by midnight.

The change goes into effect immediately.

“That gives people time to finish up and to get out and to make sure it’s being done safely,” Beshear said. “That was a specific request from those in the restaurant industry.

“We thought it was reasonable, but again, let’s make sure whether you’re in that industry or any other that has some rules and regulations that you’re trying to do it right, that you’re not trying to get around it. That not only hurts you and your facility and the people who come to it, but it hurts everybody around as well.”

Beshear announced 745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday as the state reached 58,000 cases since the pandemic began in March.

There were nine new deaths, bringing the state total to 1,074.

The state’s positivity rating is 3.97%.

