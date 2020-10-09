COVID 19 update

The Franklin County Health Department reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday for a total of 739 since the pandemic began in March.

There are 57 active cases in Franklin County.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,059 new cases statewide in a press release Friday, bringing the total to 78,456 cases since the pandemic began.

Eight new deaths were reported Friday for a total of 1,242.

There are currently 679 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, and 172 are in ICU.

A total of 1,525,264 COVID tests have been administered in the state.

The state's testing positivity rate is 4.32%.

