Franklin County Schools is reaching out on social media and its website to answer some of the questions that have arisen with the cancelation of in-person classes for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Question: What are the plans for a graduation ceremony for seniors?
Answer: Superintendent Mark Kopp has assembled a committee consisting of administrators, teachers, parents and students from both high schools that will meet Wednesday to discuss options for graduation.
The committee will be tasked to come up with a few great options to present in a poll/survey that will be sent out on Thursday to all senior parents. After collecting the data from the poll/survey, the committee will meet again sometime next week at a time to be determined.
The committee will take the data and construct a recommendation to present to the Franklin County Board of Education. The board will then vote on the recommendation.
If you are not a member of this committee but have an idea for graduation please email Kopp at mark.kopp@franklin.kyschools.us.
Q: How will you give grades for the 2019-20 school year?
A: Grading is a school-based decision. We will have more information to share on this after meeting with our administrative team later this week.
Q: Will there still be preschool screenings for the fall semester?
A: As of now we are exploring options for preschool screenings. The governor stated that we are to have no “in person contact” at this time. We will share plans/information about preschool screenings as they become available.
Q: Will summer programs at the elementary schools be open this year?
A: This is not something we can make a decision on at this time. Currently the governor is not permitting any in person gatherings of more than 10 people. We will assess the situation closer to time and keep you informed on our decision.
Q: Will the first day of school be changed in August?
A: Currently the first day of school for the 2020-21 school year is set for Aug. 12. This will not change unless we receive a different recommendation from the governor at a later date. We will keep you informed as information becomes available.
