With 122 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin County since Sunday, the surge in local numbers continues.
“This has been our highest case count in one week since the pandemic began,” said Brittany Parker, deputy director at Franklin County Health Department.
With 27 newly confirmed cases of the virus Friday, the total number of county residents who have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began jumped to 1,093.
Active coronavirus cases include 137 in the community, 23 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and eight in long-term care facilities.
Sixteen Franklin Countians have died, and 909 have recovered.
With a number of 32.8 on the state’s current incidence rate map, the county remains in the red zone. The number is the average number of new daily cases over the past seven days.
Recommendations for red zone counties include:
• Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.
• Non-critical government offices to operate virtually.
• Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup.
• Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.
• Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
• Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
• Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home.
• Reduce overall activity and contacts and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s highest-ever number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths, as the pandemic significantly worsens across the commonwealth and the United States.
“This is the toughest spot we’ve been in so far. Please follow those red zone county recommendations and school recommendations. You must do your part,” Beshear said. “If you are not wearing a mask, you are putting yourself at personal risk. We cannot let this escalation continue. Everybody’s got to pull their weight. Come on, Team Kentucky. Too many of us are hurting and too many of us are dying.”
The governor reported 3,173 new coronavirus cases Friday, raising the total number of Kentuckians ever diagnosed with the virus to 132,844 since the pandemic began.
Currently there are 1,358 state residents hospitalized and 307 in intensive care units. A total of 147 Kentuckians are on a ventilator.
Beshear also announced 25 new deaths, lifting the number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,647.
The state’s testing positivity rate is 8.68%.
