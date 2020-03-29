Gov. Andy Beshear announced three new positive coronavirus cases this weekend but Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly told The State Journal only one new case has been confirmed in the county.
Beshear said Franklin County had two new positive cases on Saturday and one new one Sunday. The FCHD said a regional epidemiologist confirmed only one case on Saturday — a 30-year-old female, who was isolating at home.
"We have not received any reports (of an additional case on Sunday)," Mattingly explained.
She said since private labs have not yet streamlined their reporting the test could have been performed in Franklin County but if the resident doesn't live here the health department won't receive the report.
"Of course this could also change (Monday) if we receive the report then and we’ll certainly let you know if we do," she added. "At this point, FCHD can only confirm four cases in Franklin County."
Statewide, there were 439 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon — an increase of 45 since Saturday, which saw the highest number of confirmed cases at 92.
“We’ve had a fairly good day in Kentucky, but we are in escalation now and it will continue,” Gov. Andy Beshear warned at his daily press conference. “We can’t let a fairly good day change our expectations or behaviors.”
He specifically called out churches in Graves County that continue to hold services and people who are congregating on golf courses and at home improvement stores.
“We can’t allow any groups in Kentucky right now,” he said. “Either enforce social distancing or we’ll have to see how essential they are.”
No new deaths were reported as of 4 p.m. Sunday, but Beshear is still worried about the capacity of the state’s health care system.
With a population of 4.5 million, he said there are about 18,500 hospital beds, 1,300 ICU beds and roughly about the same number of ventilators.
“We can’t let the health care system get overloaded. Every step we’re taking now is a protection,” he added.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the next two to three weeks will be critical in the fight against the virus.
“It’s crunch time,” he said. “This is not a game. Now is the time to double down on all the measures the governor is doing to keep us safe.”
Both Beshear and Stack said residents should assume that everyone has the coronavirus and maintain social distancing.
“If you don’t, the sacrifices of so many will be undermined by the few,” Stack said.
“While we have to stay apart, we are more connected through our effort than ever before,” Beshear added.
