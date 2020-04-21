After several days of receiving reports of door-to-door sales activity, local officials are asking residents not to open their doors.

To enforce social distancing recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order on April 8 banning door-to-door sales and solicitations.

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire told The State Journal on Tuesday that his deputies issued warnings to three door-to-door sales people in Governor’s Place and The Heritage neighborhoods on Monday.

“The Heritage is always a non-solicitors neighborhood even before the governor’s order,” Quire added.

On Monday, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management posted on its Ready Frankfort Facebook page asking residents who receive a knock on their door not to answer and to report the activity.

Report door-to-door sales and solicitations to Frankfort-Franklin County Dispatch at 502-875-8582 or call the state’s noncompliance hotline at 1-833-597-2337.

