Franklin County surpassed 500 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The Franklin County Health Department reported four new cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 503 since the pandemic began in March. Due to the Labor Day holiday, FCHD did not report any new cases Monday.
Of those 503 cases, 422, or 84%, have recovered. There are 46 active cases in the community and 21 active cases at Kentucky State University.
Two-thirds of victims who have tested positive for the virus have had symptoms; 32% are asymptomatic; and results for 1% are pending.
Virus-related deaths in Franklin County remained at 14 Monday.
The health department is offering COVID-19 testing Tuesday at the Public Health Center, 851 East West Connector, from 9 a.m.-noon.
Registration is available at fchd.org. Click the blue button on the website.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 291 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, including 52 children 18 and younger with the youngest 1 month old.
The state total is 53,064 since the pandemic began.
“We’re seeing a dip in the number of newly reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” Beshear said. “Unfortunately we’ve set back-to-back records in the number of new coronavirus cases in just the last two weeks. We have to do better.”
No new deaths were announced on Monday, leaving the statewide total at 996 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
“I’ll take any day we’re not announcing new deaths, but we know this is only due to less reporting because of the long holiday weekend,” the governor said. “We’ve lost nearly 1,000 of our fellow Kentuckians to this deadly virus. When we see rising cases like the last couple weeks, we know more deaths follow cases by a couple weeks. Let’s recommit to seeing fewer cases and deaths here.”
Due to limited reporting on Sundays and Monday’s Labor Day holiday, some information will be delayed until Tuesday.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, praised Kentuckians for their commitment to blunting further spread of the coronavirus.
“Citizens of our commonwealth are demonstrating this concern for others by wearing face coverings when going out in public, keeping a social distance of at least six feet and thorough hand-washing,” Stack said. “What troubles me is what we might see in two or three weeks and beyond if people don’t follow guidance, including limiting crowds to 10 people or under and congregating less frequently.”
Stack referred to a report provided each week from the White House to each state and territory. The Aug. 30 document identified 14 “red” counties, where the highest number of new cases were observed. Frankfort and Franklin County were listed as "yellow" counties with a positivity rate between 5-10%. (The report, usually posted on Mondays, is delayed this week until Tuesday due to Labor Day).
“We need to look at the 106 other counties as ‘smoldering,’” Dr. Stack said. “Just because we don’t live, work or visit a red county doesn’t mean we can let our guard down. All it takes is one event that brings a lot of people together to cause an outbreak and become a ‘red’ county. COVID-19 has a spectrum of impacts ranging from the inconvenience of quarantine to more severe consequences such as prolonged illness for many, hospitalization for some and death for the most vulnerable.”
At least 927,819 tests had been administered as of Monday. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.34%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 10,648.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.