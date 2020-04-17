Franklin County is eligible for $58,008 in COVID-19 federal aid.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a resolution Friday allowing county staff to apply for the funds.
Ann Northcutt, community development and grants administrator, said the grant is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
The federal government passed the CARES Act on March 27.
According to the Bureau of Justice Assistance website, “The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program will provide funding to assist eligible states, local units of government, and tribes in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the coronavirus.”
The funds can be used to cover overtime, equipment, hiring, supplies, travel and training costs as well as the medical needs of inmates in state, local and tribal prisons, jails and detention centers.
According to Northcutt, the amount has already been allocated to Franklin County. The grant is not one the county calculates and requests.
Northcutt said there are about six counties in Kentucky that have been allocated and Franklin County is one of those.
Northcutt said the funds would go in a separate account and would be used to reimburse the costs for prevention and preparation in response to COVID-19.
According to Northcutt, the county has spent nearly $16,000 on COVID-19 materials and equipment so far.
While this is a one time allotment, the county could be eligible for more federal relief in the future.
