To ensure the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock is encouraging all registered voters to submit a mail-in ballot for the June 23 primary election.

An election headquarters is in place at the old Frankfort Plant Board office next to City Hall. From the office, deputy clerks and trained election officers will oversee the preparation of incoming and outgoing ballots.

Starting May 22, the State Board of Elections will provide an online portal for registered voters to obtain a mail-in ballot.

Those who need to vote in person must schedule an appointment through the clerk’s website or Facebook page.

“Our election officers are taking every precaution to ensure the integrity and success of this election during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Hancock said. “Our staff is working diligently to provide the public with all information as it is made readily available to us.” 

For additional information, visit franklin.countyclerk.us. or call the office directly at 502-875-8704.

