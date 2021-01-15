This week has been particularly busy for Franklin County Health Department staff. In addition to administering initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the department has reported 271 new cases of the virus in the past five days.
On Friday, FCHD announced 52 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
There are 321 active cases in Franklin County.
Each week this month, the number of COVID-19 cases has gradually increased. In fact, in January alone the health department has already confirmed 425 cases and is on pace to break the monthly record for new coronavirus cases set in December, which had 637 cases.
Since the pandemic began 10 months ago, 2,536 county residents have tested positive for the virus. Thirty-three Franklin Countians have died while positive with COVID-19.
Franklin County remains firmly in the red zone, the most severe, after the incidence rate — which is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven days — rose from 57.7 Thursday to 59.1 Friday. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25. Fulton is the only one of the state's 120 counties that is not in the red zone.
The health department has administered 1,482 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and has already used its allotted doses for the week.
“The next two weeks we will be focusing our efforts on boost doses (second doses) for those that were vaccinated in 2020 and K-12 school personnel,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.