The number of long-term care facility residents in Frankfort with active cases of COVID-19 dropped from 24 on Friday to 17 on Monday, the Franklin County Health Department reported Monday.
FCHD announced there were seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, raising the number of cases for Franklin County to 443 since the pandemic began.
The number of deaths in the county from COVID-19 remained at 14 on Monday.
Of the 443 cases in the county, 93, or 21%, are active, and 319 people have recovered.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 373 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Monday, bringing the total to 43,899 since the pandemic began. A total of 885 Kentuckians have died from the virus after four new deaths were reported Monday.
The rolling seven-day average of the state's testing positivity rate dropped to 4.77% Monday. A total of 564 people are currently hospitalized statewide, with 149 in intensive care units and 82 on ventilators.
