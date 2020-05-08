There are now 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County.
Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker confirmed the news on Friday.
The newest victim is a 30-year-old female who is self-isolating.
Parker said 12 of the Franklin County victims have recovered from the virus while three cases remain active.
“We want to commend Franklin County residents on doing a great job during this pandemic,” Parker said. “We have no doubt that because of their efforts staying healthy at home that we have not seen a huge spike in cases as many other counties have.
“We want to urge everyone to keep up the great work (and hand washing) next week as things begin to open back up.”
As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
