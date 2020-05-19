Franklin County saw its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The health department reported five new cases, bringing the total to 23 since the pandemic began.
“All cases are self-isolating and are being actively monitored by our disease investigation team,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal.
All five of the new victims are women and include a 20-year-old, 48-year-old and 70-year-old. Two others — a 64-year-old and a 77-year-old — are probable cases, meaning they have had a blood test showing either a past infection or active infection, Parker said. Those two patients have been asked to self-quarantine and were urged to seek testing to confirm an active infection through a nasal pharyngeal swab test, according to local health officials.
Judy Mattingly, director at the health department, said two of the new cases are related to contact to others who have tested positive — one in Franklin County and another in a neighboring county.
“We are definitely showing that increased exposure is leading to additional cases,” Mattingly said.
Since testing has become widely available, the health department has been anticipating a spike in the local case count.
“Test results are coming back much faster and as things begin to reopen in Kentucky, residents have more exposures,” Parker said.
Of the 23 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county, eight are active cases and 15 have recovered. There have been no coronavirus-related deaths locally.
“We want to continue to urge Franklin County to be good neighbors and stay home and away from others in your home if you are feeling ill, continue to social distance as much as possible, wear your mask, cover your cough/sneezes and most importantly, wash your hands,” Parker added.
So far this week there have been six new cases. On Monday, the health department confirmed the 18th case, a 43-year-old male who is self-isolating.
The health department is looking to open a new drive-through testing site in Franklin County in early June, although the logistics need to be ironed out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.