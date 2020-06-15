Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

While it appears that Kentucky as a whole is seeing COVID-19 cases plateau, that is not the case for Franklin County.

During a press conference with community leaders Monday, Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly confirmed there are now 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County. Franklin County hit 100 cases on Friday.

While 60 of the county’s 107 COVID-19 victims have made a full recovery, 43 cases remain active and one person remains hospitalized, Mattingly said.

Many of Franklin County’s 43 active cases are asymptomatic, meaning the person infected with COVID-19 is not experiencing any symptoms, according to Mattingly.

As of Monday, four Franklin Countians had died due to complications from the virus. All four of those deaths are connected to a long-term care facility experiencing an outbreak, according to the FCHD.

According to state data, two Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation Center residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. The location of the other two reported deaths in Franklin County had not been reported as of Monday afternoon.

Mattingly said the virus is affecting every age group in Franklin County, including children. Four children have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

She added that it’s still important for everyone to practice six feet of social distancing, especially within a business that has reopened. Wearing a mask and practicing frequent hand washing and sanitizing are also important.

“The crisis is far from over,” Frankfort Mayor Bill May said.

Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell said he’s noticed that not as many people are following the guidelines. He believes too many people are taking the reopening for granted.

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said that most people wearing masks isn’t good enough and that he would like to see everyone doing their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One way to help prevent the spread is to get tested, officials said. At an FCHD sponsored drive-thru testing event last week, only two of the 110 people who participated tested positive for COVID-19, Mattingly said.

The FCHD plans to host another free, drive-thru testing event next month following the July 4 holiday. As of Monday, social gatherings are still scheduled to increase from a maximum of 10 people to 50 at the end of the month.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, vomiting, body aches, chills, extreme tiredness and/or sudden loss of taste and smell. Those symptoms typically appear five to seven days after exposure.

To find a place to get tested for COVID-19, visit kycovid19.ky.gov

