Franklin County is just short of 500 cases of COVID-19.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 10 cases total Wednesday and one Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 499 since the pandemic began in March.
Of those 499 cases, 378, or 76%, have recovered. There are 87 active cases in the community and 20 active cases at Kentucky State University: 19 students and one employee.
Virus-related deaths in Franklin County remain at 14.
The health department is offering COVID-19 testing Tuesday at the Public Health Center, 851 East West Connector, from 9 a.m.-noon.
Registration is available at fchd.org. Look for the blue button on the website.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 906 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday, the state’s third highest single-day total. Of those 906, 124 are children 18 and younger.
The state’s total of confirmed cases is 50,885 since the pandemic began. There are currently 568 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus, and 132 are in ICU.
Beshear reported 10 new deaths for a statewide total of 976.
The state’s testing positivity rate is 4.53%.
