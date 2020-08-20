Screen Shot 2020-08-20 at 5.39.30 PM.png

Franklin County has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the Franklin County Health Department on Thursday.

The county has had 425 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March.

There are 284 active cases in the community with an additional 24 cases active in long-term care facilities.

Local deaths from the virus remain at 14, and 284 people have recovered.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 14 new deaths statewide at his press conference Thursday, the third straight day with double-digit deaths. 

The state has seen 38 deaths from COVID-19 in the past three days.

There were 726 new cases in the state for a statewide total of 41,626 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those 726 cases, 101 are children ages 18 and under.

Currently, 638 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 155 in ICU and 108 on ventilators.

Kentucky's testing positivity rate dropped from 5.41% Wednesday to 5.18% Thursday.

“Today’s report is good news and bad news," Beshear said. "This virus is still out there and still aggressively spreading. But our positivity rate is now down to 5.18%, which is headed in the right direction.”

A total of 794,282 tests have been administered statewide.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription