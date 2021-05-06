The Franklin County Health Department announced six new cases of COVID Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,911 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are 32 active cases of the virus in Franklin County.

FCHD’s first walk-up COVID vaccine event was Wednesday, and a total of 12 people were vaccinated. There were 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine available Wednesday, the same amount available at all the walk-up events.

FCHD's second walk-up vaccine event is Friday at Buffalo Trace from 2-4 p.m.

Vaccines at the walk-up events are given on a first-come, first-served basis, and no appointment is needed. The shots are free. The J&J vaccine is being administered at all of the walk-up events.

The health department doesn't have any COVID vaccine events scheduled next week, but they resume May 16 at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., from 1-3 p.m.

The other walk-up vaccine events scheduled will both be on May 19, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 224 Steele St., and from 4-6 p.m. at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St.

The health department is still offering free drive-thru COVID testing every Wednesday at its clinic building at 100 Glenns Creek Road. An appointment must be made for testing, and that can be done at fchd.org/covid19testing.

