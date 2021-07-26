Franklin County Health Department logo.jpg

Franklin County has seen increase in 26 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday’s report from the Franklin County Health Department.

Of those 26 cases the health department reported Monday, 25 are new and one was backlogged.

There are 37 active cases in the county, an increase of 12 since Thursday.

“I would just add that with the spike in case numbers that we saw today that everyone is strongly encouraged to follow our governor's recommendations of masking,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations are to wear a mask if unvaccinated and indoors anywhere other than your home; mask indoors, other than your home, if you are high risk due to health conditons; and mask indoors if your profession has high public contact.

The health department has made a change in its vaccination plans in Bald Knob this week. FCHD will be offering vaccines at the Bald Knob firehouse Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon.

The Pfizer, a two-dose vaccine, and the Johnson & Johnson, a single-dose vaccine, will be available, and the health department will coordinate at the time of the vaccine to schedule a boost appointment for the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone in the area, or in Franklin County, who has transportation barriers and would like the vaccine should call the health department at 502-564-7647.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription