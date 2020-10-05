With 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Monday by the Franklin County Health Department, the county now has had 719 total cases since the pandemic began.
There have been 33 new cases in the first five days of October. They include eight Saturday, two Sunday and 10 Monday.
The age group with the most positive cases is 0-19 with 148, followed closely by the 20-30 age group with 145 cases.
The county had 92 active cases as of Monday afternoon, 64 in the community and 28 that are school-related (K-12 and college).
FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said at a weekly press conference held by local officials Monday that one person who is hospitalized with COVID is "very, very ill."
A total of 613 Franklin County residents have recovered from COVID. Local deaths attributed to the virus remain at 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.