With 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Monday by the Franklin County Health Department, the county now has had 719 total cases since the pandemic began.

There have been 33 new cases in the first five days of October. They include eight Saturday, two Sunday and 10 Monday.

The age group with the most positive cases is 0-19 with 148, followed closely by the 20-30 age group with 145 cases.

The county had 92 active cases as of Monday afternoon, 64 in the community and 28 that are school-related (K-12 and college).

FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said at a weekly press conference held by local officials Monday that one person who is hospitalized with COVID is "very, very ill."

A total of 613 Franklin County residents have recovered from COVID. Local deaths attributed to the virus remain at 14.

