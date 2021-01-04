Frankfort and Franklin County officials gave their first COVID-19 update since Dec. 21 on Monday, and numbers are on the rise.
“In the two weeks we haven’t addressed you, our case numbers have gone way up,” Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly said, adding her staff had a large stack of cases to work through.
Monday evening FCHD reported a total of 2,134 COVID-19 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, including 171 active cases — 143 in the community, 15 in local long-term care facilities and 13 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).
“What we’ve really seen increase that is cause for concern are the hospitalization numbers,” said Mattingly, who reported 19 Franklin Countians are currently hospitalized with COVID with two in intensive care.
“That is good news there, that we don’t have as many in ICU as last time, but that is still a lot in the hospital,” she added. “The worst news is our death numbers have increased greatly since we last spoke.”
Mattingly said 30 Franklin County residents had COVID-19 when they died, and COVID was confirmed as the cause of death for 20 of them. The other cases are under review.
Franklin County remains in the red zone with an incidence rate of 35.9. The incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25.
A total of 1,933 COVID-19 patients in the county have recovered.
The good news for the county is the arrival of COVID vaccines.
Mattingly reported the health department vaccinated over 250 health care workers and first responders last week, and they were continuing with vaccines for those groups Monday.
“We’re definitely still in Tier 1,” she said.
Tier 1 A, for the health department, includes non-hospital health care workers. Frankfort Regional Medical Center received its own vaccine allocations, and Mattingly said CVS and Walgreen’s are also vaccinating at long-term care facilities.
She added that Tier 1 first responders include the Emergency Management office and Mayor Layne Wilkerson and County Judge-Executive Huston Wells as the head of the local Emergency Management office, and state agencies that have sworn law enforcement officers.
“What we know as of now is the next group of people we’ll be moving on to after we get all our health care workers and first responders will be individuals over 70,” Mattingly said. “If you recall, the vast, vast majority of the deaths we are seeing are in that 70 and greater age group.
“When we receive the vaccine allocation for that over-70 population we will advertise far and wide, and not just using electronic means,” she added. “It will be on our Facebook page and website, but we’ll utilize our Cable 10 partners and our State Journal partners. Also in that next group, after health care workers and first responders are K-12 personnel.”
Mattingly hopes vaccinations for K-12 personnel begin in early February.
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” she said, “but if I did, the best my crystal ball could tell me is it might be early March when we get to that over-70 group.
“We do not have specifics for groups after that, but with my crystal ball, my belief after that are other essential workers.”
Wilkerson discussed the stimulus checks being sent to households by the federal government.
“That’s gong to be an infusion of cash into our community that will help people not only pay bills but hopefully encourage our residents that don’t need that money as much to get that going into our economy,” he said.
“One of the things we need to focus on right now is our small businesses. I’d like to encourage all our citizens to take advantage of dining out and curbside pickups. We really need to help our restaurants get through the winter months until we can get vaccines distributed.
“Whenever we can, shop locally at our small businesses. We should be doing that anyway, but we really need to focus on our small businesses this year.”
Wilkerson said a fund administered by Bluegrass Community Action Partnership is helping citizens with utility bills. A link to the fund will be posted on the city’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY/.
Wells said that the county has given money to the Resource Office of Social Ministries (ROSM) to help those in need with utilities and that the county has also worked with the city and ROSM to help individuals with food or rent or supplies.
“We’re doing what we can,” he said, “and I’m proud of our local governments for doing everything we can do to help citizens in our community.
“There is hope. We can see there is sunshine at the end of the tunnel. That comes in vaccines.”
