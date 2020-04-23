The unemployment rate rose nearly a percentage point in Franklin County during March compared to the same month a year ago.

According to new data from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the unemployment rate in Franklin County grew from 4.2% in March 2019 to 4.9%, in March 2020. 

Franklin County’s unemployment rate last month was also up sharply from 3.6% in February.

Statewide data published on April 16 revealed the March seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the commonwealth was 5.8%.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported earlier this week that 500,000 jobs were lost in Kentucky in the last five weeks as COVID-19 shut down most commerce. Roughly 100,000 Kentuckians applied for unemployment benefits just last week.

Nationally, 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment.

According to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development press release, 117 Kentucky counties saw unemployment rates rise in March 2020 compared with March 2019.

“Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working,” the release stated. “Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.”

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted due to small sample sizes, officials said.

