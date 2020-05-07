Since "healthy at home" orders were issued in Kentucky on March 26, Franklin County has done better than neighboring counties when it comes to social distancing.
According to a University of Maryland COVID-19 impact analysis, between April 1 and May 1 Franklin County scored a 50 on the social distancing index — four points higher than the state average and five points higher than the national average. The higher the number, the better job residents are doing with social distancing. The index is a metric that quantifies compliance with guidelines intended to contain the spread of COVID-19.
With the exception of Scott County, which also scored a 50, Franklin fared better than surrounding counties — Woodford (47); Anderson (46); Shelby (43); Henry (30); and Owen (27).
An analysis of the data shows that Franklin’s social distancing index fluctuated throughout the month depending on the day of the week.
With in-person church services canceled throughout the month, the county scored its best numbers on Sundays. For example, the highest number was a 76 on Sunday, April 12, followed by a 68 on Sunday, April 19; a 67 on Sunday, April 26; and a 64 on Sunday, April 5.
Franklin Countians did a much poorer job of social distancing on Fridays, notching its worst index number — 28 — on May 1. Other Friday totals for the month weren’t much better — 38 on Friday, April 24; 39 on Friday, April 3; 44 on April 10; and 46 on April 17.
According to Kentucky Department of Public Health data, of the seven counties, Shelby has had the most positive cases of COVID-19 with 34, followed by Scott (24); Woodford (17); Anderson (9); Henry (8); and Owen (1).
The State Journal uses Franklin County Health Department information on local cases. Of the county’s 14 positive cases, 12 patients have recovered and two are active. There have been no deaths.
Of the neighboring counties, Shelby has recorded three deaths and Anderson one.
