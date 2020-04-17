Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that he expected to have the highest one-day number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to announce at his Friday press conference.

It turns out he was wrong.

Beshear said Friday that the state had 134 new cases, bringing the state total to 2,522.

Among the new cases is one in Franklin County, a man in his 50s who is self-quarantining.

He is the county's 10th confirmed case and the only active case. The other nine people who tested positive have recovered and are doing well, according to the Franklin County Health Department.

Also on Friday, Beshear said the state had eight new deaths for a statewide total of 137.

Beshear said that 30,596 people had been tested for COVID-19, and 979 people who tested positive since the outbreak began had recovered.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Beshear announced Friday the facilities have had 313 residents and 158 staff members across the state test positive with 43 deaths.

