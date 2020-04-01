032420_COVID-19_hb-3.jpg
COVID-19 precaution signs are posted outside the Frankfort Regional Medical Center emergency department entrance. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Frankfort Regional Medical Center has required health care professionals and staff to wear protective masks in all patient areas.

“Our top priority is protecting our patients, clinicians, nurses and colleagues so we can best serve our communities through the duration of this pandemic,” FRMC CEO Reed Hammond said. “These new guidelines apply to all areas of our patient care facilities, not just those where suspected COVID or COVID-positive patients are being treated.”

Hammond said the hospital is taking this measure because it is difficult to maintain social distancing at all times in a busy patient care environment.

As far as personal protective equipment, the FRMC CEO is confident the hospital's supply chain will have the ability to meet the demand for additional masks.

“Even though FRMC currently has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, we will continue to take steps to conserve PPE, including reuse and reprocessing of PPE where appropriate,” Hammond said.

Three types of masks will be worn by hospital personnel depending on the clinical role, the type of care the patient is receiving and the level of suspicion for COVID-19.

“We know that all our employees are making sacrifices in this extraordinary time. We thank you for your continued efforts and commitment to our patients,” he added.

