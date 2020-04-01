Frankfort Regional Medical Center has required health care professionals and staff to wear protective masks in all patient areas.
“Our top priority is protecting our patients, clinicians, nurses and colleagues so we can best serve our communities through the duration of this pandemic,” FRMC CEO Reed Hammond said. “These new guidelines apply to all areas of our patient care facilities, not just those where suspected COVID or COVID-positive patients are being treated.”
Hammond said the hospital is taking this measure because it is difficult to maintain social distancing at all times in a busy patient care environment.
As far as personal protective equipment, the FRMC CEO is confident the hospital's supply chain will have the ability to meet the demand for additional masks.
“Even though FRMC currently has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, we will continue to take steps to conserve PPE, including reuse and reprocessing of PPE where appropriate,” Hammond said.
Three types of masks will be worn by hospital personnel depending on the clinical role, the type of care the patient is receiving and the level of suspicion for COVID-19.
“We know that all our employees are making sacrifices in this extraordinary time. We thank you for your continued efforts and commitment to our patients,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.