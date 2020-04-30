Gideon Robinson has been an enthusiastic student this year, and he’s been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Gideon, a first grader at Westridge Elementary, was nominated by his teacher, Dawn Noble.
“He has been reading books from his device to me and completing all my shared reading activities,” Noble said. “He has kept such a sweet spirit about him and an excitement for learning. He has turned in work every day, including enrichment activities.”
Gideon is the son of Chuck and Abby Robinson.
SJ: What has been the hardest part of going to school at home?
Gideon: I miss my teachers and friends!
SJ: Has there been anything you've liked about going to school at home?
Gideon: I like Zooming with my teachers, therapists and classmates on the computer.
SJ: What is your favorite subject in school, and why do you like it?
Gideon: I like P.E. the best because Mr. (Michael) Baird taught me to dance with my friends.
SJ: What do you like to do in your spare time?
Gideon: Ride my bicycle!
SJ: How do you stay in touch with your friends?
Gideon: Zoom meetings.
