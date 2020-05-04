Giving Tuesdaypng.png

The Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund had reached $18,694 as of Monday morning.

The fund is a partnership of the Blue Grass Community Foundation, Franklin County Community Fund, Franklin County and City of Frankfort.

Jane Higgins, director of regional initiatives with Blue Grass Community Foundation, told The State Journal that 63 donors have contributed $12,694 to the fund since it launched on April 16.

The Franklin County Community Fund has contributed $6,000 to the fund, bringing its total to $18,694.

Higgins said no grants have been awarded yet.

On Monday, Higgins said the Franklin County Community Fund is taking part in the Take 5 to Give 5 campaign on Giving Tuesday to support the response fund.

People are encouraged to take five minutes to donate $5, $50, $500, or $5,000 to the Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund for Giving Tuesday.

According to its website, Blue Grass Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals, families, businesses, communities and other nonprofits establish charitable funds.

The Franklin County Community Fund is an affiliate of the Blue Grass Community Foundation and previously sponsored the "On the Table" events for people to come together to discuss local issues.

Layne Wilkerson serves as chair of the Franklin County fund's board and Stephen Clatos serves as vice chair.

Kristin Cantrell, Harry Carver, Nash Cox, Elizabeth Hardy, Joe Johnson, Libby Marshall and Jana Sturm also serve on the board.

Wilkerson is running for Frankfort mayor and Carver is running for city commission, but they joined the advisory board prior to COVID-19 and launching their campaigns for elected office.

According to an April 16 press release from Blue Grass, the fund's board of advisers and Mayor Bill May, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell will decide how the COVID-19 funds are distributed.

To donate to the Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund, visit https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/franklin-covid19.

Checks can be mailed to Blue Grass Community Foundation Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund at 499 E. High St. #112 Lexington, KY 40507.

Checks should be made payable to the Blue Grass Community Foundation with Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund written on the memo line.

Donations are tax-deductible.

