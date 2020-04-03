All reports say the weather will be beautiful this weekend, and that may have people heading out to play golf.
Two Frankfort courses are still open, but there have been changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Juniper Hill Golf Course and the course at the Frankfort Country Club, both 18-hole courses, are open, while Lakeview Springs, the nine-hole course at Lakeview Park, is closed.
The Lakeview course closed on March 17, and the entire county-owned park around it is closed.
“We’ll maintain the grounds as long as we’re permitted with hopes of being in good playable shape when we open back up,” said Charlie Lewis, park director for Franklin County.
At Juniper, the pro shop is closed and no restrooms are available.
People can golf free between noon and 6 p.m. No carts are available, so all of those playing must walk the course.
“Even though we’re self-serve, we have some new regulations,” Juniper Hill golf pro Kirk Schooley said. “We’re strongly encouraging people to limit their groups to four people.
“We’re getting pretty good play, and hopefully people are getting some social, emotional and physical benefits.”
Adam Curry, the superintendent at Juniper, and a skeleton crew are maintaining the course.
Flags, bunker rakes, ball washers and towels have been removed from both courses. FCC is using carts, but the sand bottles on the carts, used to repair divots, have been removed.
Bruce Brown, the golf pro at the Frankfort Country Club, said carts are sanitized every night before being put up, and they’re sanitized again in the morning before play begins.
Keys are left in the "on" position, so when players get in the carts they can go without having to turn the key.
There can be just one person per cart, and currently the club is not allowing guests to play golf.
The pro shop is locked, but “if you needed a club or sleeve of balls, we could bring those out to you,” Brown said.
The club has also changed tee times. Where there used to be seven to eight minutes between tee times, that has been increased to 20-minute intervals to help separate people.
Also, when people are putting, only one person should be on the green putting, and the other player should wait on the fringe.
All of the changes haven’t deterred players at FCC.
“Our play is up from last year quite a bit,” Brown said. “I think people want to get out and play golf, and play has consistently been up.
“This feels like before the Daniel Boone,” Brown said, referring to the three-day tournament FCC hosts every July. “We’re working so hard to keep our members safe and out on the course.”
