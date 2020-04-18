coronavirus.jpg

Of the 206 new COVID-19 cases in the state reported by Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday, nine of those were said to be in Franklin County, which would nearly double the number of cases in the county.

However, Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, could only confirm one of the nine new cases — a 46-year-old woman who is self-isolating.

“We can assume these cases (reported by Beshear) are from the drive-through testing event with Kroger earlier in the week — not (including) Friday’s event,” she said.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing was available at Lakeview Park this past week to those who exhibited signs and symptoms of the virus.

"It could be they tested positive at the Lakeview Park site, but could be from another county," Mayor Bill May said Saturday evening.

The health department was working to confirm the other eight cases.

The number of confirmed cases by the Franklin County Health Department as of Saturday evening was 11, of whom nine have recovered.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription