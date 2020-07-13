Gov. Andy Beshear reported 272 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday as the total number of cases inches closer to 20,000 with 19,653.
The governor warned against seeing too much positive in the relatively low number of new cases reported Monday, saying fewer cases are reported coming out of a weekend.
“We continue to see a rise in cases for children under 5. Today we have 11 and the youngest is just 4 months old. This impacts our children, too,” Beshear said.
Four deaths were announced Monday, raising the total to 629 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Monday include two men, ages 60 and 79, a 90-year-old woman from Fayette County, and a 77-year-old man from Warren County.
“We are continuing to see a significant number of 60-year-olds who continue to lose their lives to COVID-19. I hope none of us think that that is old,” Beshear said.
“Let’s remember these families. At a time when cases are escalating and we’re seeing things in Florida that are just terrifying, let’s make sure that we’re giving people that comfort of being able to see those green lights and hear those bells in their neighborhood.”
There have been 480,372 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky, and at least 5,344 Kentuckians recovered from the virus.
Beshear emphasized his priorities — protecting the health and safety of all Kentuckians, restarting the economy and opening schools — and said wearing a mask is the most important step people can take to achieve those goals.
“So, what do we have to do? What are the actions that we have to take to protect our economy, to make sure that we protect $10 billion of our economy? It’s pretty simple. Wear a facial covering,” said the governor. “Facial coverings help us achieve our three goals. No. 1 goal is to protect the lives and the health of Kentuckians. It is now a scientific fact: Wearing a mask protects both you and other people.”
He noted that cases are surging across the nation, causing many states to roll back efforts to reopen their economies.
“I don’t want that to be us,” he said.
While Kentucky is not posting the case numbers many states are seeing, some areas of the state are seeing worrying increases.
The governor said Bell, Carroll, Graves and Shelby counties all posted major growths in cases in the past week, with Carroll County leading with a 47% growth in cases from July 3 to July 11.
Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, highlighted Kentucky’s nonpartisan approach to battling the coronavirus with science.
“Regardless of party affiliation, (U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Dr. Jerome Adams) I’ve known for a couple decades, and he’s a friend and a colleague. There’s no party and no identity in this. It’s all about the science and trying to advise what are the best steps we can take as people to keep ourselves safe and minimize the impact of this disease,” said Stack.
“It is essential that we use these masks. And if we think, ‘Oh, the kids will be fine,’ one, they won’t all be fine; a very small number are going to have problems. But the older folks, and the people with medical problems, won’t all be fine. If we want to get back to our activities, we have to use these masks.”
