Gov. Andy Beshear said two Frankfort gyms were cited by state officials last week for allegedly letting customers enter through the back door and work out, despite an executive order closing all nonessential businesses — including gyms.
He did not immediately identify the gyms but said he'd make the information available.
“Physical exercise is important to me,” Beshear said. “But if you run a gym where people will be in close proximity, all using the same equipment, spread the coronavirus and it is already killing people, with an order out there that you cannot operate and you would open up the back door?”
The State Journal asked the governor about the two local gyms during his daily press conference Sunday evening after he mentioned them on Friday.
“I don’t know them,” Beshear said, adding “we can get the names for you.”
Following the press conference, Beshear’s spokesman Sebastian Kitchen said he would email the citations to a State Journal reporter. The citations had not received late Sunday night.
The governor was clearly irked that his orders were not being followed.
“My goodness,” he said. “We ought to be better than that and shame on them for doing that.”
This developing story will be updated.
