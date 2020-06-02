For 18 years Independence Day in Frankfort has begun with the Great Buffalo Chase 5K. Due to COVID-19, Buffalo Trace Distillery has decided that this year’s race, which benefits VFW Post 4075, will be run virtually.
“Historically, this summer holiday classic has taken place on the Fourth of July, attracting top runners from across the United States and the world to the distillery for the scenic run,” said Kristie Wooldridge, Buffalo Trace spokesperson. “But this year, with participant health and safety in mind, the race is coming to you.”
With the distillery closed, registered participants will run or walk the 5K distance in their hometowns and local neighborhoods July 3-5. Those who register will be mailed a commemorative T-shirt and race bib.
Online registration costs $20 and is open until 9 p.m. on July 5. However, organizers encourage registration before June 26 to allow race materials to be shipped and delivered in time for the race.
Participants will have the option to submit their personal race time until 11:59 p.m. on July 5. Additional details on how to submit race times will be given at time of registration and will be posted on the distillery’s website on July 6.
“Due to the nature of this being a virtual race, and in the spirit of fairness, prizes will not be awarded to top runners this year,” Wooldridge added.
Instead, the distillery will make a donation to God’s Pantry Food Bank to support the local Franklin County community.
Participants can also take part in a virtual patriotic costume contest via the Virtual Great Buffalo Chase 5K Facebook Event on the distillery’s Facebook page for a chance to win a prize from the gift shop.
“Everyone is encouraged to use #ChaseTheBuffalo on social media and dress in their best patriotic or Buffalo Trace attire,” Wooldridge added.
All registrants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to receive a handmade American flag composed of bourbon barrel staves, which can be donated to the charity of their choice for fundraising.
