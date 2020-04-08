One longtime Frankfort manufacturer is doing its part to help health care professionals address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greenheck Group, which produces air movement, control and conditioning equipment, said it is committed to creating safe environments — including patient isolation rooms and testing facilities — for health care workers and patients in hospitals, surgical suites, laboratories and senior care centers around the country to accommodate a growing number of coronavirus cases.
“As an essential business, we are committed to stay open for business, operating our manufacturing facilities throughout the country under CDC and CISA government guidelines to mitigate the risk to our team members while supporting the urgent needs of our customers,” said Jim McIntyre, president and CEO of Greenheck Group.
From its Hoover Boulevard plant in the industrial park in Frankfort, Greenheck has produced damper and louver ventilation products for the past 24 years.
When the company began receiving urgent orders for equipment in March, a call came into the local manufacturer from a South Florida hospital that was converting a patient space into a COVID-19 intensive care unit and needed a vital louver product in one day. Area Greenheck employees came through and the part was airfreighted to the job site overnight.
“All equipment orders supporting health care receive the highest urgency,” McIntyre said.
The company has also implemented a comprehensive set of social distancing, workplace hygiene and illness response protocols and has formed a COVID-19 response team, which is basing its guidelines on recommendations for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our first concern is the health and safety of our team members, their families and the communities in which we operate. We have implemented comprehensive procedures to ensure their wellbeing and reduce the risk of infection,” McIntyre added.
Some of the policies that have been adopted include:
• The stoppage of inbound and outbound travel.
• A time gap was created between shift changes to prevent exposure.
• Sanitation of workspaces and common areas after each shift.
• The removal of all shared vending, coffee and water from facilities.
• The development of a remote worker program.
• Expanded employee absence guidelines.
“These times require much from us personally and from our nation’s corporations. This is an opportunity for us to care for each other, our customers, our health care professionals and our country by doing all we can to contribute and stay safe,” McIntyre said.
“Our hope at Greenheck Group is that we make decisions and act in ways that live up to our values and the commitments we make to the communities where we operate.”
