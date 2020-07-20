Vote

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock said where the book balance is concerned, the clerk’s office is at about 70% with the collection of excess fees halfway through the year.

But, he said, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he feels that the budget will need to be amended later in the year. 

“The passport photos … no way for us to catch this back up. We haven’t even opened our passport office yet,” he said, due to no calls coming in for requests because people just aren’t traveling. 

“There’s no use to reopen it; we need to keep our resources going toward the 2020 election, which is the best way to spend it,” Hancock said. 

Another area he’s concerned about is postage fees, due to mail-in ballots. The office has $15,000 to spend for postage and has already spent $8,600. Online renewals are up 300%, “which makes 300% more mail.” 

Hancock thanked the fiscal court for getting a glass partition up, separating customers from clerks, and said “that’s why we’re still open,” and that there are clerk’s offices still closed and not able to collect taxes. 

“They haven’t been able to collect the excess fees we have.” 

Overall, Hancock said the revenues are doing well, but the expenditures worry him. He expects to spend more on this coming general election than the county ever has before. 

“I’m expecting a 70% turnout, which will add $28,000 (in costs) if we open all six districts, which is exactly what I plan to do,” he said. 

Hancock said presidential elections always get higher voter turnouts, and that the clerk’s office is “advertising more, telling people where they have to go, giving them more options, allowing them to vote in-person for 30 days … It’s probably a model we need to start looking toward in the future.”

He said although he hopes the success the county has had with mail-in ballots continues, the office can’t afford for the state not to supply the envelopes or return postage.

“Now, if we did the same amount of ballots — 13,000 or 14,000 — it’s $4 a ballot for every one we’re sending out,” compared to the $1.21, where the office only paid the outgoing postage. “It can become a very, very expensive process if we don’t get state help.” 

Hancock said, “All my concern goes toward the election, where budget issues are concerned.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription