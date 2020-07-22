COVID-19 testing event

Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly, center, talks with staff prior to the COVID-19 testing event at Dolly Graham Park Wednesday. (Photo submitted)

The Franklin County Health Department announced four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The new cases are two women, 29 years old and 67 years old, and two men, 27 years old and 57 years old.

That brings the county's total to 205 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The FCHD has reported 64 confirmed cases to date in July. There are currently eight people hospitalized and two in ICU.

"We are actively monitoring 46 positive cases and 83 contacts of those positive cases," said Brittany Parker, deputy director of the FCHD. "Several of our newest cases are linked to backyard BBQ/party and travels out of state.

"We urge people to use caution as you continue to make travel plans for the rest of the summer and weekend plans getting together with other families and friends — please wear your mask and be outdoors as much as possible."

The FCHD completed 99 tests Wednesday at Dolly Graham Park.

The next scheduled testing date for FCHD is Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the department's Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. The registration portal for the event will go live at 8 a.m. on Friday. Visit fchd.org and click on the blue button to register for the testing.

At his daily press conference Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 518 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 24,540 since the pandemic began.

There were three new deaths reported for a total of 677.

There are 603 people who are currently hospitalized, and 145 are in ICU.

A total of 560,161 COVID-19 tests have been administered, and 7,000 people have recovered from the virus.

 

