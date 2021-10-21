102221.Vax before Christmas.jpg

Booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 have been authorized by the Food and Drug Adminstration.

When the Franklin County Health Department will begin administering them isn’t known yet.

“We are anxiously awaiting word on booster doses for Moderna and J&J,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “Please be patient and as a reminder, it will take several days for us to receive our standing orders from the Kentucky Department for Public Health before we can begin issuing boosters of Moderna and J&J with the populations approved by the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices), CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and FDA.

“We will push information out as soon as we receive our orders and how residents can receive their boosters.”

The health department reported Thursday the county has had 6,927 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.

That’s an increase of 74 in the number of cases reported Monday by FCHD. There are currently 150 active cases in the county, up from 133 Monday.

COVID testing is available daily in Franklin County, and information can be found at the website at fchd.org.

In its two drive-thru flu vaccine clinics this week, the health department provided about 300 vaccines.

Woodford County and Franklin County are still running first and second in the state for the percentage of population to have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

According to the state website, 80.4% of Woodford’s population has received at least one dose compared to Franklin County at 79.45%. Fayette and Campbell counties are both at 76%, and Boone County rounds out the top five at 74%.

