Less than a percentage point separate Franklin and Woodford counties in the race for the highest coronavirus vaccination rate in the state.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 62.59% of the Franklin County population is vaccinated compared to 63.33% of Woodford County's population.

"(We) are so close to herd immunity of 70%," said Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker.

To date the Franklin County Health Department has provided a total of 12,633 coronavirus vaccinations. That number includes 4,792 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,611 Johnson & Johnson single-doses; 314 Pfizer first doses; and 195 Pfizer second doses.

"Reminder," Parker added, "anyone is welcome to call the clinic at 502-564-7647 for testing or to get vaccinated. We have Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna."

COVID cases

In the 15 months since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 4,095 Franklin Countians have tested positive. The number of those who have recovered is 4,003. Sixty-one have died from virus complications.

Currently, 31 coronavirus cases are active in the county.

