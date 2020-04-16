A free COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic for Frankfort and Franklin County residents will be held at Lakeview Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Testing is limited to those who are exhibiting the signs and symptoms of the virus. Symptoms include a fever higher than 100.4, a cough and shortness of breath.
The clinic is sponsored through a partnership of the Franklin County Health Department; the Kentucky Department for Public Health; Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management; Mayor Bill May; and Judge-Executive Huston Wells.
“If you are not actively experiencing signs and symptoms of this virus, we encourage you to stay healthy at home,” said FCHD Public Health Director Judy Mattingly.
“If you are nervous or you have questions, please consider calling the COVID hotline at 1-800-722-5725 or visit www.kycovid-19.ky.gov.”
Swab testing will be self-administered and done by appointment only. Online appointment scheduling can be done at www.fchd.org/covid19testing.aspx or by calling the FCHD clinic at 502-564-7647.
“This is a great opportunity for those people in our community that haven’t had an opportunity to get tested to get one,” Wells said. “A big thanks to all the agencies that put this together to help our residents.”
In order to get tested, participants must show their appointment confirmation email at the gate at Lakeview Park. Those being tested must remain in their vehicle at all times and will be asked to roll their window down 3 inches during the test administration.
There is no charge for the test and each participant will be asked to self-quarantine until results, which take approximately 48-72 hours, are available.
FCHD will notify all testers of their results regardless of whether they are positive or negative. Those who test negative but still exhibit signs and symptoms are asked to stay home, as false negatives are possible if a good sample is not taken or the test is performed too early.
May thanked emergency management and the health department for making the testing possible.
“Their hard work is keeping our community healthy during this time,” he stated.
There is still no vaccine for COVID-19, which is why health officials encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing and other preventative measures.
