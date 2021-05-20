The Franklin County Health Department is encouraging parents of private school and homeschooled students to schedule appointments for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination event planned Tuesday.

Parents can register for an appointment at fchd.org.

To date, FCHD has administered 12,089 vaccines — 4,792 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,517 Johnson & Johnson single-doses; and 2,517 Pfizer first doses.

Twenty-one Franklin County Regional Jail inmates received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine Thursday compliments of the health department.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,958 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of that number, 3,874 victims have recovered and 61 people have died.

There are 23 active cases: 17 in the community and six in schools.

