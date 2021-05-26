The Franklin County Health Department is hoping to offer eight COVID vaccination clinics in June, including appointments for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine on Fridays.

June COVID vaccine clinics

“Several new dates and events were discussed today and we will share new sites and dates as soon as everything is confirmed,” said Brittany Parker, deputy director at the health department.

FCHD is also scheduling appointments for its Friday J&J vaccination events. To make an appointment, call 502-564-7647.

The next vaccination clinic is planned June 3 from noon to 2 p.m. at DaVinci’s Pizza. Those who are vaccinated that day will receive a free 10-inch pizza. Another event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. June 11 at the Stand Down event hosted by the Salvation Army at the Farmers Market at River View Park.

The health department has administered a total of 12,349 vaccinations — including 4,792 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,521 Johnson & Johnson; 314 Pfizer first doses; and one Pfizer second dose.

There are 24 active coronavirus cases in the county — 19 in the general population and five in schools. A total of 3,981 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the start of the global health pandemic. Of that number, 3,896 have recovered and 61 people have died.

